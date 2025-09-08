Recovery Efforts Underway for Missing Paddleboarder at Horsetooth Reservoir

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Authorities respond after Sunday incident at Satanka Cove

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A search at Horsetooth Reservoir shifted into a recovery operation Sunday afternoon after a paddleboarder was reported missing near Satanka Cove.

Multiple agencies responded to the report on September 7, including Larimer County Parks, Poudre Fire Authority, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team.

Crews used drones, boats, and sonar equipment to search the area where the paddleboarder was last seen. Authorities confirmed the individual was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time.

Satanka Cove and the surrounding area remain closed while recovery efforts continue. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the individual’s identity and official cause of death at a later time.

North Forty News will provide updates as more information is released. Visit northfortynews.com for continuing coverage.

Information provided by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.