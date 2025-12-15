Greeley Standoff Update: Suspect Dead, Shelter-in-Place Lifted

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Eight-hour police response ends as authorities confirm suspect death and lift shelter advisory in west Greeley

An active police incident that prompted a shelter-in-place alert in west Greeley on Sunday has concluded with the suspect’s death by suicide, and authorities say the community is no longer at risk.

Earlier in the day, North Forty News reported that Greeley Police had issued a shelter-in-place alert for residents within a three-block radius of the 4700 block of West 29th Street while responding to an active situation in the neighborhood. NorthFortyNews.com

Police were called about 8:35 a.m. after a woman reported being assaulted by a man armed with a shotgun inside a residence. The woman safely left the home before the officer arrived.

A Reverse 911 alert was sent to residents just after 9 a.m. advising them to shelter in place as the 53-year-old suspect barricaded himself inside the home and initially communicated with the Greeley Police Crisis Negotiation Unit before ending contact.

A search warrant was later obtained, and the Greeley Police Department’s SWAT team made entry into the residence, where the suspect was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shelter-in-place advisory was cancelled at approximately 5 p.m., and police confirm there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release the suspect’s name after the next of kin have been notified. The investigation remains ongoing; anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Colgate at [email protected].

Stay ahead in Northern Colorado — get North Forty News’ top stories and the day’s events every morning at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update. Subscribe now at https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate.

Attribution: Greeley Police Department