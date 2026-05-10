Colorado State University Names Nine Top Perennials

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CSU trials highlight hardy plants built for Northern Colorado conditions

After enduring three summers and two winters in Colorado’s unpredictable climate, nine perennials have been named “Top Performers” in the annual trials at Colorado State University, offering valuable guidance for gardeners across Northern Colorado.

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The selections come from CSU’s Perennial Trial program, which evaluates plants under real-world conditions that mirror the challenges faced by local landscapes—high altitude, intense sun, drying winds, and wide temperature swings.

‘Crazy Blue’ Russian Sage; Salvia yangii; Breeder: Darwin Perennials (Photo Courtesy Colorado State University)

‘Perma Frost’ Siberian Bugloss; Brunnera macrophylla; Breeder: Darwin Perennials (Photo Courtesy Colorado State University)

‘Honeycomb’ Blue Grama Grass; Bouteloua gracilis; Breeder: Intrinsic Perennial Gardens (Photo Courtesy Colorado State University)

Among this year’s standouts is ‘Honeycomb’ blue grama grass, a drought-tolerant native that brings warm golden tones and movement to the landscape. ‘Midnight Velvet’ stonecrop offers deep burgundy foliage and late-season blooms that attract pollinators, while ‘Salute Neon Pink’ meadow sage delivers vibrant color and repeat flowering with proper care.

Gardeners looking for disease resistance may find ‘Prismatic Pink’ garden phlox especially appealing, as it showed no signs of powdery mildew during trials. Other notable performers include ‘Dazzle Rocks’ sea lavender for low-water landscapes, ‘Blue Bayou’ aster for late-season color, and ‘Perma Frost’ Siberian bugloss for shade gardens with improved heat tolerance.

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Rounding out the list is ‘Blue Ribbons’ woodland phlox, a native groundcover that provides early spring blooms and year-round visual interest.

These results are more than just recommendations—they reflect what actually works in Northern Colorado yards. CSU’s Flower Trial Garden, located in Fort Collins, draws thousands of visitors each year and serves as a testing ground for plants that can withstand the region’s demanding conditions.

The program relies on student gardeners, volunteers, and Colorado State Extension Master Gardeners. It is funded primarily through industry partnerships rather than public funding. The findings help both home gardeners and the green industry make more informed planting decisions.

Visitors planning a trip this season can also explore the newly added Julie and Barney Feinblum Herb Garden, which highlights medicinal, culinary, and tea herbs from diverse traditions.

If stories like this help you stay connected to Northern Colorado—from your garden to your neighborhood—keeping the Daily Update part of your morning helps support that work, one day at a time. Start here: https://northfortynews.com/start

Attribution: Colorado State University