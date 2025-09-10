Body Recovered at Horsetooth Reservoir Following Paddleboarder Search

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Recovery confirmed Monday; reservoir and trails have since reopened

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Authorities confirmed late Monday evening, September 8, that a deceased individual—believed to be the paddleboarder reported missing Sunday—was located in Horsetooth Reservoir.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the person’s identity and official cause and manner of death once family notifications are complete.

Search and recovery operations began on September 7 after the individual was reported missing near Satanka Cove. As previously reported by North Forty News, crews from Larimer County Parks, Poudre Fire Authority, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team deployed drones, boats, and sonar equipment to locate the missing paddleboarder, who was not wearing a flotation device at the time (read the original coverage here).

On Monday, September 8, portions of the reservoir, including the northern section and Satanka Trail, were closed to the public while recovery crews worked. Those areas have since reopened following the conclusion of operations.

Community Reminder

Officials continue to urge all Northern Colorado residents and visitors to wear personal flotation devices when recreating on local reservoirs and waterways.

Stay with northfortynews.com for ongoing coverage and updates from the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

Information provided by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.