Madison Avenue in Loveland to Undergo Three Weeks of Roadwork

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Milling, paving, and new bike lanes planned as part of city’s rehabilitation program

LOVELAND, Colo. – Beginning Monday, Sept. 8, Madison Avenue between US 34 and 1st Street will undergo major roadwork as part of the City of Loveland’s Street Maintenance and Rehabilitation Program (SMRP). The project, expected to last about three weeks, will bring paving improvements, nighttime closures, and new bike lane configurations.

Milling, Paving, and Night Work

Crews will start by milling away the existing asphalt between US 34 and 1st Street. Daytime work hours are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with single-lane closures and flaggers guiding traffic. Once milling is complete, paving operations will begin.

Portions of Madison Avenue between US 34 and Nickel Drive will require whole night closures from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on two occasions: Sept. 10–11 for milling and Sept. 22–23 for paving. The city scheduled the night work to minimize daytime travel disruptions.

New Bike Lane Configuration

The project will also add bike lanes to Madison Avenue, replacing on-street parking on the west side of the street from 2nd to 7th. The corridor is part of Loveland’s “Connect Loveland” plan for low-stress, family-friendly bike routes. On-street parking will remain on the east side of Madison between 2nd and 9th Streets.

Detours and Commuter Impact

During closures, detours will route drivers to Cleveland Avenue, Redwood Drive, or Boise Avenue. City officials encourage commuters to allow extra time and plan for potential delays.

Program and Funding

The SMRP maintains more than 8.8 million square yards of pavement, 700 miles of sidewalks, and 9,000 pedestrian ramps citywide. In 2023, the program earned statewide recognition for sustainability and resurfacing. Funding for this project comes from TABOR, the Highway User Tax Fund, the FASTER Act, and Loveland’s street maintenance utility fee.

For updates on this and other projects, visit lovgov.org/ConeZone. To learn more about SMRP, visit lovgov.org/SMRP.

Source: City of Loveland