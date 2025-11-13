Weld County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Locating Escaped Man

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Officials request tips as search continues across Northern Colorado

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking Northern Colorado residents for assistance in locating Adam Hickey, who is currently wanted on charges related to leaving a Community Corrections program. Authorities say timely information from the public can help safely resolve the case.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Hickey is wanted for Escape – Escape – Community Corrections. Officials released a bulletin including Hickey’s descriptors to assist the public:

Age: 47

47 Sex: Male

Male Height: 5’05”

5’05” Weight: 160 lbs

160 lbs Hair: Black

Black Eyes: Brown

Residents across Weld County and surrounding Northern Colorado communities are encouraged to remain vigilant and share any information that may help locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email [email protected].

For more information, visit Weld County’s official site: https://www.weld.gov

Information and images provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.