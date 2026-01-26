Thompson Schools Delay Start Monday

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Two-hour delay shifts buses and classes as extreme cold impacts Northern Colorado

Thompson School District schools and district offices will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Monday, January 26, due to extremely low forecasted temperatures affecting Northern Colorado.

Families and staff should add two hours to the regular start of the school day. This includes all morning bus pick-up times, morning programs, and school start times at every grade level across the district.

Morning bus pick-up will occur two hours later than normal. Afternoon bus drop-off times will not change, and schools will dismiss at their regularly scheduled times.

District officials encourage families to review how the delay may affect specific programs and schedules by visiting the Thompson School District delayed start information page:

https://www.tsd.org/…/comm…/school-closing-delayed-start

Source: Thompson School District