CDOT Urges Safe Rides For 4/20

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State offers Uber credits and safety reminders ahead of Denver cannabis events

As 4/20 celebrations draw crowds across Colorado, including those traveling from Northern Colorado to Denver, the Colorado Department of Transportation is urging residents to plan ahead for a safe, sober ride home.

Community Message

With events like the Mile High 420 Festival expected to attract large numbers at Civic Center Park, transportation officials are emphasizing the risks of driving under the influence of cannabis. Even small amounts of THC can impair judgment and reaction time, making it unsafe to drive.

To help reduce impaired driving, CDOT has partnered with AAA Colorado to offer discounted rides through Uber. Through April 21, users can apply code RKFCDGEQJUJ in their Uber wallet for a $10 ride credit. Additional options include public transit or arranging a designated driver.

Now through April 21, Coloradans can use Uber discount code RKFCDGEQJUJ or visit ubr.to/4e0D5Bb for a $10 ride credit. The code must be added to a user’s Uber wallet prior to requesting a ride. Other safe ride options include public transportation or a designated driver.

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Officials say impairment from cannabis can last hours and varies widely based on dosage, method of consumption, and individual tolerance. Guidance from CDOT recommends waiting at least six hours after smoking cannabis and eight hours after consuming edibles before driving—longer if higher amounts are used or if alcohol is involved.

According to CDOT data, about one in three traffic deaths in Colorado involves an impaired driver. In 2024, 45 fatalities involved a driver suspected of cannabis impairment.

Law enforcement, including the Colorado State Patrol, will be monitoring roadways during the holiday. Officials stress that impaired driving carries serious consequences and is entirely preventable.

CDOT representatives will also be on-site at the Denver festival, offering educational resources and additional ride credits to attendees who participate in safety outreach activities. The agency is also promoting online training tools aimed at both cannabis consumers and industry workers.

For Northern Colorado residents planning to attend events or celebrate locally, the message is simple: plan ahead, know your limits, and don’t get behind the wheel impaired.

If this has become part of your morning, —each day across Northern Colorado.

Attribution: Colorado Department of Transportation