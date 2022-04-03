City of Loveland Receives Letters of Intent for Oil and Gas Projects

The City of Loveland has received letters of intent from MRG, LLC, a McWhinney company, for the construction of two multiple well pads and production facility areas to develop oil and gas.

MRG recently completed the concept review process with the City of Loveland. This allows the applicant to review proposed projects with the City’s Development Review Team consisting of staff in current planning, building, transportation, development services, power, waste/wastewater, stormwater, economic development, and the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority. The concept review process includes an overview of proposed projects and an opportunity to receive feedback about needs and concerns should the developer choose to apply for a project within city limits.

If submitted, MRG’s two applications will be the first oil and gas development applications submitted to the City under the Unified Development Code (UDC). Oil and gas developments considered by the City of Loveland require additional review and must be approved by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC). To help the public understand this process, the City has updated its oil and gas website, lovgov.org/oilandgas with the following:

Concept review documents

A graphic outlining the application process should the City officially receive an application

A form for the public to submit questions and comments to the Development Review Team for consideration.

The application documents will be published on the website once received. In addition, a new oil & gas category has been added to the e-notification sign-up on the City’s website.

Based on the information provided by MRG in the concept review, the East (CE) Well Pad application would meet the City’s enhanced oil and gas requirements which would allow that application to go through the City’s Track 2 process, which requires a neighborhood meeting before the application would be eligible for administrative review by the development director. To ensure objectivity, the director is not part of any internal processes related to these projects.

The South (CS) Well Pad would not meet the City’s enhanced oil and gas requirements, which means it would go through the City’s Track 3 process, which includes a neighborhood meeting and also puts the project in front of the Planning Commission before approval.