Colorado DMV Launches Redesigned Website to Simplify Driver and Vehicle Services

New mobile-friendly platform offers easier navigation, Spanish-language access, and step-by-step guidance for Colorado residents.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado residents, including drivers throughout Northern Colorado, now have a redesigned Department of Motor Vehicles website intended to make renewing licenses, registering vehicles, scheduling appointments, and finding important information easier.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles launched its updated website, dmv.colorado.gov, on October 22. The new platform features simplified navigation, mobile-friendly pages, and clearer instructions to help residents complete transactions online or prepare for office visits.

The redesign follows a year-long effort involving the DMV, the Colorado Digital Service team, and the Statewide Internet Portal Authority. Feedback from more than 114 Colorado residents and DMV employees helped shape the improvements.

“Our goal with this website modernization effort is centered entirely on customer experience,” said DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle. “By transforming our digital service delivery based on direct feedback from Coloradans, we’re ensuring residents know when they can skip the trip or arrive better prepared and enjoy a faster, more seamless experience whenever they interact with the DMV.”

What’s New for Colorado Drivers?

The redesigned website introduces several improvements:

Easier navigation: Updated sections for driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle services, appointments, and new Colorado residents.

Step-by-step assistance: An interactive guide helps users navigate license renewals, vehicle registration, ticket payments, and reinstatement fees.

Better appointment preparation: Clearer information explains how to schedule appointments and which documents to bring.

Spanish-language access: Visitors can translate website content into Spanish using the language selector.

Mobile-friendly design: Updated layouts make services easier to access from smartphones and tablets.

More Services Available Online

The website redesign complements other recent DMV improvements, including personalized customer portals through the state’s myDMV online services platform.

Colorado has also expanded online payment options for written and road retests and broadened eligibility for online driver license renewals.

Under the expanded renewal rules, most eligible residents can renew their driver licenses online twice consecutively before requiring an in-person visit.

For Northern Colorado residents, these improvements could mean fewer trips to DMV offices in Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, and surrounding communities.

Residents can explore available services, check renewal requirements, or schedule appointments through the official Colorado DMV website.

Source: Colorado Department of Revenue, Division of Motor Vehicles, October 22, 2026.