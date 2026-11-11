Colorado Flooding Recovery Continues as State Reports Rescues, Road Repairs and Emergency Assistance

Wolf Creek Pass could reopen this weekend as state and federal teams assess damage across six southwestern Colorado counties.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado officials say recovery efforts are progressing following severe flooding in southwestern Colorado, with highway repairs underway, emergency assistance reaching hundreds of households, and federal damage assessments beginning this week.

Governor Jared Polis provided an update November 10, highlighting ongoing rescue operations, transportation repairs, and resources available to affected residents and businesses.

CO 151 south of Chimney Rock National Monument sustained additional damage and complete washout of the roadway after a second week of flooding. (Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation)

Highway Repairs Moving Forward

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reports that three highway segments remain closed: U.S. Highway 160 over Wolf Creek Pass, U.S. 160 at the Piedra River Bridge, and Colorado Highway 151 south of Chimney Rock National Monument.

Crews anticipate reopening Wolf Creek Pass to limited traffic as early as this weekend, weather permitting. The reopening would also allow Wolf Creek Ski Area to resume operations.

Repairs to the Colorado Highway 151 bypass are expected to restore access before Thanksgiving.

“Our teams on the ground have made remarkable progress to make repairs after the two rounds of severe flooding,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

Northern Colorado Responders Assist in Rescues

Emergency personnel from across Colorado, including members of Greeley Fire, are supporting rescue and recovery operations.

The Colorado National Guard has rescued more than 65 people and 30 pets from flood-affected areas. A 17-member FEMA swift-water rescue team is also assisting in the San Luis Valley.

“Coloradans are known for supporting each other, and we are seeing that again across Southwestern Colorado as communities recover from severe flooding,” Polis said.

Federal Assessments and Emergency Assistance

State and federal teams are assessing damage November 10–12 in Archuleta, Conejos, La Plata, Mineral, Montezuma, and Rio Grande counties. The findings will help determine eligibility and needs for federal disaster assistance.

Meanwhile, four Disaster Assistance Centers have helped more than 1,000 people. Emergency lodging programs are supporting 311 households and 30 first responders or critical care providers.

More than 30 nonprofit organizations are assisting with recovery, while state agencies coordinate emergency supplies, shelter, and infrastructure repairs.

Resources for Affected Coloradans

Workers affected by flooding may qualify for unemployment insurance, paid sick leave, or benefits through Colorado’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance program.

Residents needing shelter or disaster assistance can call 2-1-1 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Volunteer cleanup assistance is available at 970-283-7325.

Travelers should check COtrip.org for current highway closures and restrictions.

State officials continue urging residents to avoid floodwaters, respect road closures, and follow local emergency instructions as recovery continues.

Source: Colorado Governor’s Office, November 10, 2026.