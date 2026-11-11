Missing Greeley Teen Found Dead Near Milliken After Family Search

Matthew Raymond Alfaro, 16, disappeared after a gathering on November 7; investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding his death

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A 16-year-old Greeley teenager who disappeared after attending a gathering in Milliken was found dead November 9, ending a search by family members and prompting an ongoing police investigation.

The Weld CountyCoroner’s Office identified the teenager as Matthew Raymond Alfaro of Greeley. His body was discovered east of the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 257 near Milliken.

According to 9NEWS reporting, Alfaro attended a gathering in Milliken on the evening of November 6. Family members said he had been drinking and was believed to be walking to another relative’s home when he disappeared.

Alfaro was reported missing November 7.

Family Members Searched for Missing Teen

Family members began searching for Alfaro after he failed to arrive at his destination.

According to a family fundraising appeal and reporting by 9NEWS, Alfaro was last seen around 1 a.m. November 7 and may have been walking east along Highway 60 toward Greeley.

Relatives sought surveillance footage from businesses and properties along the highway corridor to determine where he had gone.

The search ended November 9 when a family member discovered Alfaro’s body in a ravine near Highway 257.

9NEWS reported that the location was about three-quarters of a mile from where Alfaro was last seen.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the area shortly before 5 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted, including the Milliken Police Department, Greeley Police Department, and Weld CountySheriff’s Office, according to local reporting.

Cause of Death Remains Undetermined

The Weld County Coroner’s Office confirmed November 10 that an autopsy had been completed, but the cause and manner of death remain pending additional testing.

Reporting by PEOPLE, citing information from Milliken police, indicated investigators believe alcohol may have played a role in the circumstances surrounding Alfaro’s death.

However, authorities have not established alcohol as the cause of death, and the coroner has not released findings determining how Alfaro died.

The Milliken Police Department is continuing the investigation.

The coroner’s office has not released additional details about the circumstances of Alfaro’s death.

Family Remembers Matthew

In an interview with 9NEWS, Alfaro’s uncle, Jesse Alfaro, spoke about the family’s search and the discovery of Matthew’s body.

He also remembered his nephew as a talented young photographer whose work had earned praise from teachers.

The teenager’s death has left his family seeking answers about what happened during the hours between his disappearance and the discovery of his body.

Chief Deputy Coroner Joey Weiner said the Weld County Coroner’s Office would not release further information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no official determination has been announced regarding the cause or manner of death.