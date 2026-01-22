Commercial Fire Contained Near Greeley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Quick multi-agency response brings Highway 34 structure fire under control with no injuries reported

A fast response from multiple Northern Colorado emergency agencies brought a commercial structure fire under control Monday afternoon near Greeley, preventing injuries and limiting damage.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., crews from the Greeley Fire Department, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, and UCHealth Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a reported fire in a detached commercial structure in the 8400 block of US Highway 34.

Upon arrival, Greeley Fire Department crews encountered heavy fire conditions inside the detached building and immediately began an interior attack. Windsor Severance Fire Rescue units arrived shortly after, assisting with water supply and additional containment efforts.

The fire was brought under control within 14 minutes of the initial dispatch. Crews remained on scene to fully extinguish remaining hot spots and begin an investigation into the cause of the fire.

No civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident.

Source: Greeley Fire Department