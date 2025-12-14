Greeley Police Issue Shelter-in-Place Alert

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents Near West 29th Street Urged to Stay Indoors During Active Incident

Residents and visitors in a west Greeley neighborhood were asked to shelter in place while police responded to an active incident near the intersection of Peakview and T-Bone Ranch.

According to the Greeley Police Department, the shelter-in-place order applies to everyone within a three-block radius of the 4700 block of West 29th Street. Authorities reported a heavy police presence in the area and urged community members to remain indoors until the scene is secured.

Police did not immediately release details about the incident, but emphasized that the precaution was issued to protect public safety. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available and the situation develops.

Residents outside the affected area are advised to avoid the vicinity to allow emergency responders to do their work.

Source: Greeley Police Department