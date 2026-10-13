Armed Man Shot by CSU Police Officer on Campus

A confrontation near Newton Plaza on Colorado State University’s Fort Collins campus prompted an independent investigation Monday evening.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Colorado State University police officer shot an armed man Monday evening after the man reportedly advanced toward the officer during a confrontation on the university’s Main Campus.

According to Colorado State University Police, officers received a report around 5:35 p.m. Oct. 12 of a person acting erratically near Newton Plaza.

An officer responded and encountered a man carrying a handgun. University police said the man advanced toward the officer, and gunfire occurred, striking the man.

The officer immediately provided first aid before the injured man was transported to an area hospital. Authorities have not released his identity or medical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

University officials emphasized that the incident was not an active shooter situation.

Independent Investigation Underway

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team was activated following the shooting and responded to investigate.

Fort Collins Police Services is serving as the lead investigating agency. The team is responsible for reviewing the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting.

Officials have not disclosed whether the armed man fired his weapon or provided additional details about the confrontation.

The shooting occurred on CSU’s Main Campus, a central part of the Fort Collins community where thousands of students, faculty, staff, and visitors gather daily.

Further information will be released by Fort Collins Police Services as the investigation progresses.

Source: Colorado State University Police, Oct. 12, 2026, campus advisory.