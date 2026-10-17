CSU Student Faces Six Charges Following Officer-Involved Shooting on Campus

Investigators say the 22-year-old student fired into a university building before advancing toward an armed CSU police sergeant. He remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Colorado State University student faces six criminal charges following an October 12 officer-involved shooting on the university’s main campus in Fort Collins, according to an update released Friday by the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

Brooks Bottenhorn, 22, was seriously injured when a CSU police sergeant shot him after investigators say he fired a handgun into a campus building and advanced toward the officer while armed.

Authorities said Bottenhorn remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Investigation Reveals New Details

The incident began around 5:35 p.m. Monday, October 12, when CSU Police received a report of someone behaving erratically near Newton Plaza on the university’s main campus.

A responding CSU police sergeant located Bottenhorn on the west side of the microbiology building.

According to investigators, Bottenhorn fired one round into the building before advancing toward the sergeant while still carrying the handgun.

The sergeant discharged multiple rounds, striking Bottenhorn.

Police said the sergeant immediately provided first aid before Bottenhorn was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

No other injuries were reported, and authorities emphasized that the incident was not an active shooter situation.

Six Criminal Charges Filed

The Larimer County District Attorney’s Office has accepted six charges against Bottenhorn:

Criminal mischief: Class 6 felony

Menacing: Class 5 felony

Illegal discharge of a firearm: Class 5 felony

Unlawful carrying a weapon: Class 1 misdemeanor

Prohibited use of a weapon: Class 1 misdemeanor

Reckless endangerment: Class 2 misdemeanor

Each charge represents one count.

Authorities confirmed that Bottenhorn is enrolled at Colorado State University.

The charges are allegations, and Bottenhorn is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Independent Investigation Continues

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team was activated following the shooting to conduct an independent investigation into the officer’s use of force.

Fort Collins Police Services is leading the investigation.

The team examines officer-involved shootings and other critical incidents involving law enforcement agencies within the judicial district.

Investigators have not released additional details about what led to the confrontation or the circumstances surrounding Bottenhorn’s actions.

Officials said the investigation remains active and will release additional information when available.

The October 16 announcement provides the first confirmation of Bottenhorn’s identity, his status as a CSU student, the criminal charges, and additional details about the gunfire preceding the officer’s response.