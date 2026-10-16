Downtown Loveland ZombieCrawl Kicks Off Halloween Celebrations

Costumes and seasonal festivities take over the downtown district Saturday, October 17

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND — Halloween arrives early in downtown Loveland as the Downtown Loveland ZombieCrawl returns Saturday, October 17, giving residents a chance to celebrate the spooky season before the holiday.

The event begins at 4 p.m. at Loveland Aleworks, 118 West Fourth Street, in downtown Loveland.

Zombie-themed celebrations have become a recognizable part of Halloween culture, encouraging participants to dress as the walking dead and take part in imaginative seasonal festivities. The Loveland event offers a Halloween-themed reason to visit downtown during one of the region’s busiest fall weekends.

With Halloween just two weeks away, the ZombieCrawl gives costume enthusiasts and residents looking for something different from traditional pumpkin patches and haunted attractions a chance to join in.

The event also highlights Loveland’s downtown district, where restaurants, breweries, shops, and entertainment venues support the area’s year-round activity.

Attendees should review the event listing for participation details, any admission requirements, and information about associated activities.

Event Information

What: Downtown Loveland ZombieCrawl

Downtown Loveland ZombieCrawl When: Saturday, October 17, 2026, beginning at 4 p.m.

Saturday, October 17, 2026, beginning at 4 p.m. Where: Loveland Aleworks, 118 West Fourth Street, Loveland

Loveland Aleworks, 118 West Fourth Street, Loveland Details: View the event listing