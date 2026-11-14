Colorado Expands Home Visiting Services With $10.5 Million Federal Investment

Statewide expansion will bring parenting support, early childhood development resources, and family services to 34 Colorado counties

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado is expanding access to early childhood and family support services through a nearly $10.5 million federal investment that will bring home visiting programs to more communities across the state.

The Colorado Department of Early Childhood announced November 13 that the funding will support 27 local agencies serving 34 counties, marking the largest expansion of the state’s Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) program since its creation in 2010.

The voluntary program connects expectant parents and families with young children to trained professionals who provide parenting guidance, developmental resources, and support during a child’s earliest years.

“Home visiting meets families where they are and connects them with trusted professionals and resources during some of the most important years of a child’s development,” said Dr. Lisa Roy, executive director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood. “This investment will help more Colorado families access meaningful support in their own communities.”

Expanding Support for Colorado Families

Before the expansion, Colorado’s MIECHV program operated through 16 local agencies across 21 counties. The new investment increases participation to 27 agencies across 34 counties, significantly broadening the program’s reach.

During fiscal year 2025, Colorado’s home visiting programs served 1,604 households, reaching 1,662 adults and 1,656 children through 20,516 in-person and virtual visits.

Nationally, MIECHV-funded programs delivered more than 1 million home visits to over 158,000 parents and children during the same period.

The Colorado investment is part of more than $525 million in federal funding awarded nationwide for fiscal year 2026 by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Three Programs Supporting Early Childhood Development

Colorado’s home visiting initiative supports three evidence-based programs designed to address different family needs.

Nurse-Family Partnership connects eligible first-time parents with registered nurses during pregnancy and through their child’s second birthday, providing guidance on maternal health, infant development, and parenting.

Parents as Teachers helps families understand childhood development and provides resources to support children’s learning, health, and well-being.

Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) equips parents with educational activities and tools to help prepare young children for school.

These programs emphasize personalized support and provide families with opportunities to build parenting skills while connecting with community resources.

Building Stronger Communities

State officials say the expansion reflects a continued commitment to supporting families before and after childbirth, particularly in communities where access to early childhood resources may be limited.

The announcement did not identify which Northern Colorado counties or local agencies will receive additional services under the expansion.

Families interested in learning more about available programs, eligibility, and participating agencies can visit the Colorado Department of Early Childhood’s home visiting program website.