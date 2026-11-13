Frozen Pipes, Thanksgiving, and a Little Gratitude

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Well, I was behind. AGAIN.

And many of you who know me will probably believe this one — my pipes froze. Yes, even with the warmer weather we’ve been enjoying, I somehow ended up with a busted pipe and water everywhere.

Ah well. After enough years of living in Northern Colorado, I’ve gotten pretty good at fixing my own plumbing. I’m not sure that’s a skill I ever wanted to master, but here we are!

It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is almost here. The holidays always seem to sneak up on me, usually while I’m busy doing something else. This year, apparently, that something is plumbing.

One of my favorite Thanksgiving traditions at North Forty News is publishing Phil Goldstein’s annual Thanksgiving column. Phil is now in his sixth year writing Tales from Timnath, with 85 columns under his belt, and I couldn’t be happier to share his latest.

I love Phil’s humor. He has a wonderful way of finding the absurdity in everyday life, and his Thanksgiving columns always remind me that gratitude doesn’t have to be overly serious. Sometimes, a good laugh is exactly what we need. You’ll find his column on page 23.

Speaking of gratitude, I’ve been publishing North Forty News for more than eight years now. That’s a lot of stories, late nights, early mornings, and yes, occasional household disasters along the way.

Through it all, what keeps me going is this community. Every week, I get to share stories about the people and places that make Northern Colorado special.

This week’s edition is a perfect example. We’re celebrating the transformation of downtown Loveland, helping the Wellington Food Pantry spread the word about its Thanksgiving turkey drive, and looking ahead to holiday performances and community gatherings throughout the region.

There’s plenty happening around us, and I’m grateful that North Forty News continues to be a place where those stories can be told.

And while I’m counting my blessings, I have to mention my latest obsession — WordWeave! Our new daily word puzzle on MyNFN has become part of my routine, and I hope you’ll join me. There’s something fun about a little friendly competition with your Northern Colorado neighbors. Besides, I could use a distraction from thinking about frozen pipes.

Now, it’s back to fixing that broken pipe and taking advantage of these last couple of warmer days to button everything else up before winter really settles in.

Thank you for reading, for supporting independent local journalism, and for being part of this journey with me. After more than eight years, I still believe the best thing about North Forty News is the people who make it possible.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. And may your pipes stay warm and your floors stay dry!

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

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