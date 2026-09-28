Drone Helps Deputies Find Theft Suspect

Weld County Sheriff’s Office says drone aided search after more than $4,000 in copper wire was targeted

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were arrested following an investigation into an attempted copper wire theft after a Weld County Sheriff’s Office drone helped deputies locate one of the suspects.

Deputies responded shortly before 9 p.m. Sept. 25 to a reported trespass in progress at a business in the 800 block of 25th Avenue, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Karina Anderson, left, and Jarrod Lebsack were arrested in connection with an attempted copper wire theft investigated by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. All charges are accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. (Courtesy Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators were given a description of a woman who reportedly entered the property and took copper wire. Deputies deployed a drone to search the area, and its pilot soon spotted a woman walking south of the Poudre River Trail on North 25th Avenue who appeared to match the description.

Deputies contacted the woman and identified her as 39-year-old Karina Anderson.

Deputies also contacted the driver of a Jeep parked on the west side of 25th Avenue near the Poudre Trail, where the woman was reportedly last seen. The driver was identified as 49-year-old Jarrod Lebsack. Deputies initially believed he was not involved, and he left after being interviewed.

As the investigation continued, deputies discovered a large cut in the business owner’s fence near where the wire had been taken. Deputies also recovered wire valued at more than $4,000 and other items authorities said could have been used in the theft.

Anderson was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, theft between $2,000 and $5,000, criminal mischief involving damage between $300 and $1,000, and second-degree criminal trespass.

Authorities said investigators later established probable cause to arrest Lebsack in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop Sept. 27 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit felony theft.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that the charges are accusations and that both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Attribution: Information for this story was provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.