East Trilby Road Closure Planned for Culvert Project

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Major infrastructure upgrade at Fossil Creek will close key east–west route through July

Drivers in south Fort Collins should prepare for a multi-month road closure beginning in mid-March as the city replaces an aging culvert beneath East Trilby Road at Fossil Creek.

The City of Fort Collins announced that East Trilby Road will close between Saint Thomas Drive and Southridge Greens Boulevard — located between South Lemay Avenue and South Timberline Road — from March 16 through July 2026 while crews replace the deteriorating culvert structure.

The project is designed to improve long-term roadway safety and drainage performance at the Trilby-Fossil Creek intersection, helping protect the roadway and maintain reliable transportation in the area.

During construction, drivers traveling between Lemay and Timberline are encouraged to use Harmony Road or Carpenter Road (Colorado Highway 392) as alternate east-west routes.

City officials said the Power Trail and Fossil Creek Trail near the construction zone will remain open throughout the project, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to continue using the area’s popular trail connections.

The culvert replacement represents a $2.1 million infrastructure investment aimed at strengthening stormwater capacity and ensuring the roadway remains dependable for the growing south Fort Collins community.

Additional updates, detour information, and construction progress will be shared throughout the project. Residents can learn more at https://www.fcgov.com/projects/trilby-culvert-replacement-at-fossil-creek and view current traffic impacts at https://www.fcgov.com/trafficimpacts.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Many Northern Colorado readers start their day with a calm look at local stories, weather, and events delivered at 5 a.m.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Source: City of Fort Collins