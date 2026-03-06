A little rain goes a long way

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

This week, the news that made me smile the most wasn’t a big headline — it was rain.

After weeks of dry conditions, the Fort Collins weather station recorded its first measurable moisture in six weeks. I was so excited to see it that I wrote about it right away on our website. Around here, even a little rain feels like a gift.

You’ll see plenty of Northern Colorado stories in this week’s E-Edition — including our cover feature on bronze bison sculptures cast in Loveland that are headed to the Smithsonian as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary exhibition.

But the truth is, we can’t fit everything happening across our region into one weekly edition.

That’s where the Daily Update comes in. Every morning at 5 a.m., we send a short briefing with the latest local news, weather, and events. Many of the stories you’ll see there don’t make it into this weekly E-Edition simply because so much is happening across Northern Colorado.

You’ll also find everything on our website — always free to read. No paywalls. We rely on readers to support local news, and the Daily Update is one of the best ways to do that while starting your morning informed.

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Bookmark the link — the new edition appears there automatically each week.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

NorthFortyNews.com