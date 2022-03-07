Employment Services of Weld County and City of Greeley Team up for Annual Young Adult Job Fair

Employment Services of Weld County (ESWC) and the City of Greeley are hosting a Young Adult Job Fair from 5 – 7:30 pm, Wednesday, March 9, at the Island Grove Event Center.

This annual job fair draws hundreds of young adults in Weld County between 15-24. It provides them with opportunities to meet businesses and learn about employment opportunities that match their interests and skills.

“We are thrilled to be able to help hundreds of young adults gain access to tons of employers in one location,” said Karina Amaya-Ragland, Director of Employment Services of Weld County. “The Young Adult Job Fair may be the start of their careers! Seeing their interest increase as they meet with different employers is always inspiring. Most will end up being interviewed that day or called in later for follow-up interviews.”

For the best experience, Amaya-Ragland advises those attending to bring in several copies of their resume. For faster admittance, attendees may register in advance at ConnectingColorado.com.

ESWC also offers weekly workshops for resume writing, interview tips, how to start your job search, and more. For a list of workshops provided and times, visit weldgov.com/Government/Departments/Human-Services/Employment-Services/Workshops.

A variety of employers will be present at the 2022 Young Adult Job Fair, from industries such as communications, construction, landscaping, health care, government, law enforcement, hospitality, entertainment, and information technology.

If you are an employer interested in being a part of this event, spots are still available. ESWC is looking for employers with diverse opportunities, whether part-time or full-time.

For more information, visit eswc.org.