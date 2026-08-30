Fatal Mountain Avenue Crash Kills Pedestrian

Pickup struck multiple people outside Walrus Ice Cream as Tour de Fat crowds filled downtown Fort Collins

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One pedestrian was killed and several other people were injured Saturday after a pickup truck drove onto a sidewalk and struck multiple people outside Walrus Ice Cream in downtown Fort Collins, turning one of the city’s most festive days into tragedy.

Community Message

The August 29 crash happened at approximately 11:44 a.m. in the 100 block of West Mountain Avenue, according to Fort Collins Police Services. Tour de Fat was taking place nearby, bringing crowds of bicyclists and spectators into the downtown area.

Fort Collins 911 received several calls reporting that a truck had driven onto the sidewalk and struck multiple people. Patrol officers and officers already working the nearby special event immediately responded.

Police found a Chevrolet pickup that had struck pedestrians and collided with a tree before coming to rest on the sidewalk outside Walrus Ice Cream.

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Six people, including the driver of the pickup, were transported to area hospitals with various injuries. One pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the person who died at a later time.

Editor’s Note: Out of respect for the victims, their families and those who witnessed the tragedy, North Forty News has chosen not to publish photographs of the crash scene at this time.

Police Reconstruct Path of Pickup

The preliminary investigation indicates the pickup reversed from a parking space along Mountain Avenue and struck another vehicle, according to police.

The truck then drove forward onto the sidewalk, struck multiple pedestrians and collided with a tree before coming to a stop.

Footage and photographs from the scene show the pickup on the sidewalk in front of Walrus Ice Cream and a bicycle pinned against a nearby tree.

Because the crash resulted in a death, the Fort Collins Police Services Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team responded and took over the investigation.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash and whether impairment played a role. Police said they do not believe the pedestrians were intentionally targeted.

Tour de Fat Brought Thousands Downtown

The crash happened as Tour de Fat, New Belgium Brewing’s annual bicycle celebration, brought thousands of participants and spectators to Fort Collins.

The event included a costumed bicycle parade that began at City Park Saturday morning and traveled along Mountain Avenue before festivities continued at New Belgium Brewing.

Fort Collins Police said numerous bystanders were in the area because of the special event. Officers assigned to work the event were already nearby and were able to respond quickly alongside patrol officers.

New Belgium Brewing issued a statement following the crash, saying it was “deeply saddened” by the motor vehicle accident near the Tour de Fat parade and that its thoughts were with the victims and everyone affected by the tragedy.

For some of those who had just participated in Tour de Fat, the transition from celebration to tragedy happened within moments.

Witness Says Group Missed Crash By Seconds

Anne Cleary said in a public Facebook post that she and friends had just finished riding in Tour de Fat and were traveling east on Mountain Avenue among crowds of bicycles.

After crossing Mason Street, Cleary said the group left the Walrus Ice Cream side of Mountain Avenue and crossed toward Gilded Goat.

Cleary estimated they had moved away from the area only 30 to 60 seconds before the crash.

“We just missed it,” Cleary wrote.

The group was locking up their bicycles when they heard the collision, she said.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to forget that sound as long I live,” Cleary wrote, describing prolonged screeching and the sound of bicycles being struck, followed by screams.

Cleary described what she subsequently saw at the scene as “horrific.”

Families Recount Close Calls

Other community members described decisions that apparently kept their families away from the immediate path of the pickup.

In a public Nextdoor post, Lindsey S., identified on the platform as a neighborhood lead in the Taft Canyon neighborhood, said her two young daughters had been sitting outside Walrus Ice Cream shortly before the crash.

The girls decided to move inside because of the heat.

“I’m thinking about the victims that were injured today at Walrus Ice Cream,” Lindsey wrote. “I hope everyone survives and will be ok. It was a close call for my family.”

Another family had considered going to Walrus immediately after Tour de Fat.

Rob Klein said in a public Facebook post that his son spotted a birthday gift card for Walrus in their vehicle and twice asked if they could stop for ice cream.

Klein decided against it because he expected the business would be crowded and they would have to wait. As the family drove away from downtown, Klein said they began encountering and hearing emergency vehicles headed toward the scene.

Based on the timing, Klein believes his family could have been near Walrus around the time of the crash had they decided to stop.

“I thank the stars we didn’t go,” Klein wrote.

Klein said he did not tell his son what had happened and instead “just gave him another big hug.”

He also reflected on the reach of a tragedy in a close-knit community, where people may know those who were injured or their families and friends.

Police Chief Calls It a Tragic Day

“This was a tragic day for many in our community,” Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said. “We recognize the impact that this incident will have on those involved, the witnesses, and the responders.”

Swoboda said FCPS victim advocates were supporting those affected by the crash.

“Our team of Victim Advocates are supporting those involved in what happened today,” Swoboda said. “I’m appreciative of the quick response of our officers, the assistance of our emergency partners, and the community members who helped during this incident.”

The emotional impact extended to at least one person who said he was involved in clearing the scene.

James Russell said publicly on Nextdoor that he was the tow truck driver involved in the response.

“I was tow truck driver for this today,” Russell wrote.

Russell said his heart broke for the family of the person who died and that he was praying for them.

Investigation Continues

Mountain Avenue between College Avenue and Mason Street was closed for approximately six hours while investigators documented and processed the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash who has not already spoken with police is asked to contact Officer David Kaes or Officer Kevin Alexander at 970-416-6540.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Sources: Fort Collins Police Services; New Belgium Brewing; public Facebook and Nextdoor posts; published footage and imagery from the crash scene