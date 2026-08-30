Horsetooth Rescue Crews Airlift Injured Patient

Rope teams lowered patient from Dixon Cove to shoreline before helicopter transport

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An injured person was airlifted to a hospital after emergency crews conducted a technical rope rescue Saturday afternoon at Dixon Cove on Horsetooth Reservoir.

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Poudre Fire Authority responded with UCHealth personnel and Larimer County Rangers after receiving a report that an individual had fallen in the area. Initial information identified the location as Soderberg Open Space, but Poudre Fire Authority later clarified that the rescue was taking place at Dixon Cove.

Dixon Cove, Horsetooth Reservoir (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Crews worked to reach the patient in the steep terrain before preparing the individual for removal. By about 4:53 p.m., rescuers had packaged the patient and begun lowering the person to the shoreline.

Poudre Fire Authority reported in its final update at 5:45 p.m. that the patient had been transported by helicopter to a local hospital.

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Helicopter transports patient from Dixon Cove, Horsetooth Reservoir (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

The agency did not release the patient’s identity, condition or additional information about what led to the fall.

Emergency crews began clearing the scene following the helicopter transport. Poudre Fire Authority thanked Larimer County, UCHealth and medical helicopter personnel for assisting with the rescue.

Source: Poudre Fire Authority

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