by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A chilly, unforgettable way for couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day together along the Poudre Canyon.

Couples looking to trade roses for real memories can take the plunge—literally—at the Love on Ice Valentine’s Day Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 14, at Riverside Colorado in Bellvue. The event invites partners to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with a shared cold-water plunge experience surrounded by the winter beauty of the Poudre Canyon.

The experience is designed as a full Valentine’s weekend getaway. Couples are encouraged to enjoy a romantic dinner at The Mishawaka the night before, then return Saturday morning to plunge together and warm up with on-site amenities provided by Foundry Saunas & Yoga Pod. Participants will have access to cold plunges, saunas, and a yoga pod throughout the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who want to extend the experience can stay overnight at Riverside Colorado and receive 20% off lodging during Valentine’s Day weekend by booking with the code ValentinesatRiverside. The lodging offer is valid from Feb. 12 through Feb. 15. General admission tickets for the plunge are $78.

