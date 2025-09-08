Federal Grants Fuel Major Improvements at Greeley-Weld County Airport

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

$1.2 million in funding supports infrastructure upgrades, safety improvements, and future growth

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – The Greeley-Weld County Airport is receiving more than $1.2 million in federal grants to support ongoing and future improvement projects, positioning the facility as a key driver of Northern Colorado’s economy.

The grants, awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and accepted by the Greeley-Weld County Airport Authority Board, Weld County Commissioners, and the City of Greeley, will offset a portion of construction and design costs aimed at strengthening the airport’s ability to handle larger planes and higher traffic.

Expanding Capacity and Safety

Airport Director Cooper Anderson said funding will continue construction of the Echo and Bravo Taxiway Complex, which saw major ramp reconstruction earlier this year. The new layout allows for safer traffic flow and better parking for heavier aircraft. Phase one of the project is expected to wrap up in October.

“These investments continue to position the airport as an economic driver in the region,” Anderson said. “We are grateful for the partnership of Weld County, the City of Greeley, and our congressional delegation in helping advance these priorities.”

Breakdown of Funding

The new grants include:

$850,000 FAA Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant for design of the Echo and Bravo Taxiway Complex.

FAA Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant for design of the Echo and Bravo Taxiway Complex. $150,000 AIP grant for costs tied to the completed ramp reconstruction project.

AIP grant for costs tied to the completed ramp reconstruction project. $282,000 Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) for the ramp reconstruction.

Long-Term Plans

Future improvements will include building an air traffic control facility, strengthening runways and taxiways, and upgrading electrical systems. These projects build on last year’s intergovernmental agreement, in which Weld County and the City of Greeley each committed $5 million toward airport improvements.

“Given the improvements we’ve seen already, we’re excited about the future of this airport,” said Kevin Ross, Weld County Commissioner and Chair of the airport authority board. “These grants will be a great help toward our goals.”

For more information about the Greeley-Weld County Airport and its projects, visit Greeley-Weld County Airport.