Firefighters Extinguish Attic Fire at Fort Collins Memory Care Facility

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Staff evacuates 30 residents safely during lightning storm and hailstorm response

FORT COLLINS – Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) firefighters responded Tuesday to a fire in the attic of a memory care facility in the 5050 block of South Lemay Avenue. Crews arrived amid an active hail and lightning storm, working quickly to locate and extinguish smoke and flames reported in the building’s roofline.

Attic fire in a memory care facility in the 5050 block of S. Lemay in Fort Collins (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Staff members safely evacuated 30 residents to another wing of the facility, where they were assessed for potential smoke inhalation or medical needs. No injuries were reported. Firefighters searched the attic and confirmed the fire had not extended into the walls or ceilings. Ventilation was conducted in affected rooms, and residents were expected to return later in the evening.

Attic fire in a memory care facility in the 5050 block of S. Lemay in Fort Collins (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

“This facility has a complex roof line, and we were dealing with a continuing lightning storm,” the incident commander said. “We had to pull people off because of the storm and then reorient to search from the inside.”

Attic fire in a memory care facility in the 5050 block of S. Lemay in Fort Collins (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

The small fire was contained to the peak of the attic, with most of the damage limited to the upper and exterior portions of the roof. A fire investigator is reviewing the cause, which remains under investigation.

Attic fire in a memory care facility in the 5050 block of S. Lemay in Fort Collins (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Community Impact

For Fort Collins residents, the incident highlights the importance of emergency preparedness in senior and memory care facilities. PFA credited the quick work of staff and first responders for preventing further damage and ensuring residents’ safety during the storm.

Attribution: Source – Poudre Fire Authority