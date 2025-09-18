Two Weld County Deputies Injured in Training Accident

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Sheriff’s Office confirms firearm discharged during routine exercise; both deputies expected to recover

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (Sept. 16, 2025) – Two Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputies were injured Tuesday afternoon after a firearm discharged during training exercises at the Sam Brownlee Training Center in Carr.

The incident occurred around 3:17 p.m. while deputies were securing their gear at the conclusion of firearms training. According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, one deputy’s firearm discharged, causing injuries to themselves and another deputy nearby. Both deputies were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials confirmed that there was no danger to the public and emphasized that the incident took place entirely within the controlled training facility. The Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

Community Impact

Northern Colorado residents often see their local law enforcement officers training at facilities like the Sam Brownlee Training Center, designed to ensure readiness for emergencies. This incident highlights the risks officers face, even outside active duty, and the importance of thorough safety protocols.

North Forty News will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

For more details, visit the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Attribution: Weld County Sheriff’s Office media release