Front Range Fire Rescue Responds to 50 Incidents in Weekly Recap

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Crews highlight regional cooperation, training, and community preparedness

Front Range Fire Rescue (FRFR) has released its weekly recap, offering Northern Colorado residents a look at how local crews are serving the community while preparing for future emergencies.

During the week, FRFR responded to 50 incidents, including:

1 structure fire

25 medical calls

1 hazardous materials incident

1 vehicle extrication

7 motor vehicle accidents

15 additional calls, such as fire alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, and public assistance

The agency also supported regional partners on one occasion and received mutual aid on four incidents. FRFR notes that mutual assistance is becoming increasingly common as call volumes rise across Northern Colorado, with the closest available unit dispatched to help.

Training and Preparedness

Beyond emergency response, FRFR firefighters engaged in a range of training and operational duties:

Hose testing and probationary firefighter skills check-offs

Fire officer written testing

Multi-agency training scenarios with Greeley, Windsor, and Loveland at Aims Community College

Ride-along mentorship with a Denver Health EMT student

Numerous business inspections and plan reviews

FRFR emphasizes its commitment to serving the community today while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow.

For more information about Front Range Fire Rescue, visit Front Range Fire Rescue on Facebook.