First Responders Rescue Man from Dangerous Fall Inside Abandoned Longmont Sugar Mill

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LONGMONT, Colo. – Late Sunday night, emergency crews from Mountain View Fire Rescue, Longmont Police, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office conducted a complex rescue operation at the historic Sugar Mill property after a man reportedly fell inside the abandoned building.

Man falls approximately 20 feet into a hard-to-access area at Longmont’s abandoned Sugar Mill (Photo courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)

According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, Engine 201 was first to arrive and coordinated with Battalion 201, Boulder Rural Fire District’s Medic 323, and law enforcement to locate and reach the trapped individual. The patient was discovered using a Longmont Police Department drone after falling approximately 20 feet into a hard-to-access area.

Crews had to cut through a steel garage door with a rescue saw to safely reach the victim. Once extricated, the man was transported by Medic 323 to a local hospital. His current condition has not been released.

Authorities emphasized that this incident underscores the hazards of trespassing on the deteriorating Sugar Mill property — a well-known but unsafe landmark that has drawn curious explorers for years. Officials are urging the public to stay away from the site for their safety.

For more information about Mountain View Fire Rescue and community safety updates, visit mvfpd.org.

Source: Mountain View Fire Rescue