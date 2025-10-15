Weld County Deputy Recovering After I-25 Crash

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado State Patrol investigating collision that occurred while deputy awaited tow truck on interstate shoulder

A Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering at home after being involved in a traffic crash early Wednesday morning along southbound Interstate 25 near mile marker 236.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the deputy had been parked on the shoulder waiting for a tow truck when the collision occurred. Fortunately, the deputy did not suffer serious injuries and was treated and released from the hospital later that morning.

The sheriff’s office expressed gratitude for the public’s concern and well-wishes, noting that the deputy is expected to make a full recovery. The Colorado State Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

For updates on this and other public safety stories in Northern Colorado, visit northfortynews.com.

Information courtesy of the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.