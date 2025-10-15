High Plains Boulevard Project Launches First Major Road Closure

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Construction begins Oct. 20 on Weld County Road 34 for roundabout installation near Mead

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (Oct. 14, 2025) — The next significant step in the long-anticipated High Plains Boulevard project begins this month as Weld County prepares to close Weld County Road (WCR) 34 between the east I-25 frontage road and WCR 13 for roundabout construction. The closure, approved by the Weld County Board of Commissioners, will be in effect from October 20 through December 22, with detours available on the Weld County Road Advisory Map.

This milestone marks the first phase of building two planned roundabouts along the new corridor — part of the effort to improve north-south traffic flow through one of the region’s fastest-growing transportation corridors.

“One of the primary motivating factors for the construction of High Plains Boulevard is to provide another safe and efficient north and south route throughout a busy and growing portion of the county,” said Weld County Commissioner Jason Maxey, the board’s coordinator of public works. “Roundabouts help us do that.”

Improving Safety and Long-Term Efficiency

The first 10-week closure will focus on utility and box culvert installations to improve drainage, while maintaining access for local homes and businesses. County officials emphasize that the roundabouts — one at WCR 34 and another at WCR 32 — are designed to reduce broadside accidents and improve traffic flow.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to deliver this enhancement,” said Curtis Hall, Director of the Weld County Department of Public Works. “We believe it will be a great asset toward moving traffic safely and efficiently through High Plains Boulevard and the WCR 34 intersection.”

A Collaborative Regional Investment

The High Plains Boulevard project represents a partnership between Weld County, the Town of Mead, and Kraemer North America, which is handling construction. Mead contributed $635,000 toward the county’s effort, helping to fund concrete driving surfaces that are expected to extend the lifespan of the roundabouts to 30 years before major repairs are needed.

For regular updates and detour details, residents can sign up for the county’s High Plains Boulevard email newsletter or visit the project page at www.weld.gov/Go/HighPlainsBlvd.

Information provided by Weld County Government.