Winter Storm Warning: 4–8 Inches Expected Across Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Rain transitions to overnight snow, with slick roads expected by Wednesday morning

Northern Colorado is heading into a spring snowstorm that could bring measurable impacts to travel and daily routines through midweek.

Community Message

According to the National Weather Service Denver/Boulder, precipitation will continue across much of the region Tuesday, with steady showers expected—especially north of Interstate 70. Lower elevations, including communities across Larimer and Weld counties, will see a mix of rain and snow during the day, with little accumulation while temperatures remain above freezing.

The National Weather Service Denver/Boulder has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of Northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Loveland, and surrounding communities, in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 3 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters warn that heavy, wet snow could bring widespread totals of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 12 inches near the foothills and Palmer Divide. The weight of the snow may lead to broken tree branches and isolated power outages, while roads could become slick and hazardous—especially during the Wednesday morning commute—despite lighter accumulation on paved surfaces.

Conditions are expected to shift Tuesday evening, as colder air moves in and precipitation transitions to all snow in lower elevations. Accumulating snow is likely overnight and into Wednesday, with the heaviest impacts during the morning commute.

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A widespread freeze, or hard freeze, is also expected on Wednesday night, which could affect early-season plants and outdoor systems.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for changing conditions, allow extra travel time on Wednesday morning, and take precautions to protect sensitive vegetation.

If this has become part of your morning, continuing it keeps it here—each day across Northern Colorado.

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Attribution: Information provided by the National Weather Service Denver/Boulder.