Harassment Charges Filed After Loveland Park Dispute Involving Council Member

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Lynn St. John charged in March incident; DA declines charges against Erin Black following altercation at Dwayne Webster Park.



A March altercation at a Loveland park involving multiple individuals—including a city council member—has led to misdemeanor harassment charges for four people. One council member will not face charges, according to the District Attorney.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into a March 29, 2025, incident at Dwayne Webster Park in Loveland. The dispute, which involved multiple individuals, prompted a citizen to report the matter to nearby Loveland Police officers. After learning a Loveland City Council member was involved, Loveland Police turned the investigation over to the Sheriff’s Office to avoid any conflict of interest.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



According to the Sheriff’s Office, the following individuals were issued summonses for harassment:

Lynn St. John (DOB 11/19/1953) – Harassment, class 1 misdemeanor

(DOB 11/19/1953) – Harassment, class 1 misdemeanor Alan Kujawa (DOB 09/18/1972) – Harassment, class 2 misdemeanor

(DOB 09/18/1972) – Harassment, class 2 misdemeanor Campbell Kujawa Black (DOB 09/09/2004) – Harassment, class 2 misdemeanor

(DOB 09/09/2004) – Harassment, class 2 misdemeanor Dillon Kaiser (DOB 01/21/1983) – Harassment, class 2 misdemeanor

St. John, a Loveland City Council member, is the only elected official among those charged.

While public speculation and community social media posts have mentioned the involvement of another council member, Erin Black, the Eighth Judicial District Attorney has officially declined to press charges against her. The Sheriff’s Office did not release specific details about the nature of the altercation, but community sources allege a verbal confrontation between Black and resident Dillon Kaiser sparked the conflict. Still, only the individuals listed above have been charged.

As this case progresses, it has raised questions in the community about the conduct of public officials and the appropriate resolution of conflicts. The District Attorney’s Office will now handle the prosecution of the charges. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

For ongoing updates on local government, public safety, and Northern Colorado news, visit NorthFortyNews.com.

Information sourced from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and reporting from Ground News and Larimer.org.