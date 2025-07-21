Fort Collins Hosts Community Forum on Fentanyl Awareness

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Public event aims to educate Northern Colorado residents on the dangers of fentanyl use

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Northern Colorado residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the dangers of fentanyl and how to protect their families during a free public awareness event in Fort Collins.

Hosted in collaboration with the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2221 Timberline Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

This community presentation will provide attendees with vital information on the appearance and potency of fentanyl, how to recognize signs of use, and how to engage in meaningful conversations with loved ones about drug use.

The event is designed for all ages and no registration is required. Residents will also have the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with local law enforcement and public safety officials.

As fentanyl continues to pose a growing threat across Northern Colorado and the nation, events like this are crucial in helping communities stay informed and safe.

WHEN:

Thursday, July 24, 2025

6:00–8:00 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

WHERE:

2221 Timberline Road, Fort Collins, CO

WHAT:

A free, educational presentation open to the public—no registration required.

LEARN MORE:

For additional updates on public safety and drug awareness in Northern Colorado, visit northfortynews.com.