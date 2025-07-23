West Nile Virus Risk Prompts First Larimer County Case and Mosquito Spraying in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Health officials urge prevention as city prepares to fog central areas on July 24 and 27

LARIMER COUNTY — Health officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in Larimer County this year, and the City of Fort Collins is responding with targeted mosquito spraying in central neighborhoods later this week.

The individual who contracted the virus resides in Fort Collins and is currently recovering from the illness. According to the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, while mosquito populations are lower than average, a higher-than-usual proportion are testing positive for West Nile virus, which elevates the risk of infection.

“Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus are active in our area, and the risk of infection is rising,” said Tom Gonzales, Larimer County Public Health Director. “We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their families while enjoying the outdoors.”

In response to high numbers of virus-infected Culex mosquitoes trapped last week, the City of Fort Collins will conduct adult mosquito control (fogging) on Thursday, July 24 and Sunday, July 27, beginning at dusk and concluding by approximately 2 a.m. the following morning, weather permitting.

Spraying Zone:

From Overland Trail to Interstate 25

Between Mulberry Street and Drake Road

Residents can view a detailed map and track the fogging trucks in real-time at fcgov.com/westnile.

The application will use a permethrin-based mist, applied by Vector Disease Control International (VDCI), the city’s mosquito management contractor. To reduce exposure, residents in the spray zone should:

Stay indoors and close windows/doors for 30–60 minutes after spraying

Bring pets inside

Cover organic gardens, ponds, and water features with a tarp or sheet

The city is coordinating with Parks & Recreation, Poudre School District, and Colorado State University to avoid spraying during outdoor events, opting instead to fog after activities conclude.

The decision to spray was made in coordination with the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment and follows guidelines outlined in the City’s West Nile Virus Management Policy.

Residents are reminded that older adults and those with certain health conditions—such as cancer, diabetes, or immune system deficiencies—are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus. Even those who rarely get bitten are encouraged to adopt daily prevention habits:

Use EPA-registered insect repellents

Wear long sleeves and pants outdoors

Avoid being outside at dawn and dusk

For more information on West Nile virus risk, prevention, and mosquito control updates, visit larimer.gov/westnile or fcgov.com/westnile.