Fort Collins Man Faces Federal Charge After Armed Credit Union Robbery

Suspect used fake gun to force employees into vault; arrested outside bank

FORT COLLINS, CO – A Fort Collins man has been federally charged after allegedly robbing Ent Credit Union on Drake Road in Fort Collins on May 27, 2025, using a realistic-looking BB gun and forcibly escorting employees to the vault.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, 21-year-old Isaac Meraz entered the bank around 2:00 p.m. wearing a full rubber mask with attached fake hair. He told bank staff he was there to “audit” the facility, then brandished what appeared to be a handgun. Meraz reportedly forced three employees to accompany him to the vault, where one employee, out of fear, gave him money.

As Meraz attempted to flee, he dropped both a portion of the stolen funds and the imitation firearm. Fort Collins Police arrested him shortly thereafter outside the credit union.

Meraz has been charged with one count of bank robbery with forced accompaniment—a federal offense. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cyrus Y. Chung on May 30, 2025.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Denver Field Office and Fort Collins Police Services, with prosecution led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Dunn. Authorities emphasize that all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

For more information, visit the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Colorado.

Attribution: U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Colorado