Structure Fire Displaces Residents in Craig; Community Responds with Support

No fatalities were reported in the early morning blaze at Remington Village Apartments; responders praise the outpouring of local aid.

CRAIG, Colo. (May 31, 2025) — An early morning fire tore through part of the Remington Village Apartments in Craig, Colorado, displacing families and prompting a wide-ranging emergency response from public safety agencies and community organizations across Moffat County.

The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. at 1125 W. 6th Street. Officers from the Craig Police Department were first on scene, quickly evacuating residents from Building Four and nearby buildings. The Craig Fire Department and multiple partner agencies, including the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, West Routt Fire District, and Memorial Regional Health Ambulance Service, responded and began fire suppression operations.

(Photo courtesy of Chief Mercer, Craig Fire Department)

By approximately 8:15 a.m., firefighters had the blaze under control. Crews remained on-site to extinguish hot spots, and the fire was declared fully extinguished at 11:38 a.m. As of this update, no fatalities have been reported. One individual was evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The origin of the fire is still under investigation, and authorities are urging the public to avoid Building Four until it is deemed safe.

The incident has drawn a swift wave of support from Craig-area residents, nonprofits, and businesses. The Red Cross and Open Heart Advocates provided immediate assistance to displaced families. Local organizations, including the Craig Budget Center, Love Inc., Craig Walmart, and the Christian Motorcycle Association, offered supplies and comfort. The Boys & Girls Club of Craig opened its doors to provide temporary shelter.

“This has been a heartbreaking day for our community, but also one that shows the incredible strength and compassion of the people who live here,” said officials in a joint statement from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Craig Police Department. “We are profoundly grateful for our first responders and everyone who stepped forward to help.”

As the investigation continues, officials have committed to supporting affected families in the days and weeks ahead.

For more details and future updates, visit the official post from the Craig Police Department on Crimewatch:

crimewatch.net/us/co/moffat/craig-pd

Information provided by the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Craig Police Department via Crimewatch.