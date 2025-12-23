I-25 Frontage Road Access at WCR 34 to Close Jan. 5

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Permanent closure in Mead tied to I-25 North Express Lanes construction

The Colorado Department of Transportation will permanently close access from the I-25 East Frontage Road to Weld County Road 34 in Mead beginning Monday, Jan. 5, at 5 a.m., as part of ongoing work on the I-25 North Express Lanes Project between Mead and Berthoud.

The closure will allow crews to extend the North Creek box culvert, a key infrastructure component supporting future I-25 lane widening. CDOT officials say the change reflects long-term transportation planning coordinated with the Town of Mead and Weld County.

Once High Plains Boulevard opens—currently projected for summer 2026—traffic that previously relied on the I-25 frontage road will shift to the new roadway. High Plains Boulevard is being constructed in phases between Weld County roads 32 and 36 and will ultimately serve as the area’s primary east–west connector. After that transition, the frontage road will be limited to private property and utility access only.

Local access will remain available on both sides of WCR 34. Motorists will still be able to reach properties between WCR 34 and WCR 36, and between WCR 34 and WCR 32, but through traffic will no longer be permitted in either direction.

Additional changes are expected later this winter. Beginning in late January, crews will reduce the asphalt width on select sections of the frontage road from Mulligan Street near Colorado Highway 66 to Colorado Highway 56. During portions of this work, the frontage road south of WCR 32 will be closed to support I-25 widening and drainage improvements. Posted detours and speed reductions will be in place.

Drivers traveling through the area are urged to plan and use caution in work zones. Current travel impacts, maps, and project updates are available at https://www.codot.gov/projects/north-i-25. Real-time road conditions are also available at https://www.cotrip.org.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Source: Colorado Department of Transportation