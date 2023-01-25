Grants Help Local Organizations Address Community Issues

Local nonprofits, schools and government units are using Bohemian Fund grants to build a more equitable community. Each organization can apply to receive grants of up to $30,000 twice annually. The next chance to request a grant is coming up. The application opens January 31 and closes March 2.
Bohemian Fund makes grants to organizations that build equity into their work in three areas:
- Ensuring all youth thrive.
- Promoting economic stability and mobility.
- Cultivating a vibrant, engaged, and connected community.
The fund supports organizations that value diversity and inclusion, foster belonging and strive to advance equity. Since 2021, Bohemian Fund has awarded nearly $2 million to organizations working within the Poudre School District boundary. Last month, more than 40 organizations received Bohemian Fund grants totaling $620,000. Highlights of grantees’ work include:
- Alianza NORCO, a grassroots nonprofit, works alongside immigrants to create integration services. Programs include immigration legal services, navigation services and immigration-related advocacy.
- The Colorado Poverty Law Project works to prevent homelessness through legal representation, education and advocacy. The project provides legal advice, counseling and related services to low-income individuals facing housing insecurity.
- Colorado State University’s Department of Ethnic Studies ISTAR program provides support for Native American youth and their families. The program offers a K-8th grade summer camp, as well as community nights and cultural activities. This work builds relationships that foster belonging and help participants to be a source of strength and support for each other.
Nonprofits can attend a workshop to learn more about how to make a grant request. Workshops will take place Jan. 25, 26 and 31. Register at bohemianfoundation.org/bohemian-fund/workshops-applicant-support. A group of community reviewers and Bohemian Foundation staff selects applicants for awards.
Here is a list of organizations that received grants last month:
A Little Help, A Little Help for Older Adults in Fort Collins
Access Center, CSU First-Gen Near-Peer Mentoring
Alianza NORCO, General Support
Beats By Girlz, Music and Technology
Blast N Scrap, General Support
Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, General Support
CASA of Larimer County, CASA Program
Catholic Charities & Community Services of the Archdioceses of Denver, Inc., Samaritan House Shelter
Center for Public Deliberation, CSU, General Support
College of Health and Human Sciences, CSU, Wholistic College Preparation: Nutrition, Mental and Physical Health
Colorado Music Bridge, IMPACT Music Program – Fort Collins
Colorado Poverty Law Project, Fort Collins Housing Law
Crossroads Safehouse, Inc., Time to Talk – Healthy Relationships
Department of Design and Merchandising, CSU, Fashion FUNdamentals: A STEM Enrichment Program for Youth
Department of Ethnic Studies, CSU, Indigenous Science Arts Technology and Resilience (ISTAR) Camp
Department of Human Development and Family Studies, CSU, Campus Connections
Food Bank for Larimer County, Fresh Food Share
Fort Collins Public Access Network dba FC Public Media, FoCo Local
Foundation Music School, General Support
Girls on the Run of the Rockies, Girls on the Run: Poudre School District
Homeward Alliance, Family Resources
Interfaith Solidarity and Accompaniment Coalition of Northern Colorado, General Support
La Cocina, Dejando Huellas: Las FAVAS and their impacto Latinx!
Larimer County Partners, Inc., General Support
Launch: Community Through Skateboarding, General Support
Live the Victory, Inc. dba The Matthews House, Experiential Education: Outdoor and Music Programs
Mujeres de Colores, Fort Collins Hispanic Mural Project
Museum of Art | Fort Collins, General Support
Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc., General Support
North 40 Mountain Alliance Inc., General Support
Office of Engagement and Extension, CSU, Larimer County Juntos 4-H Program
Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins, Healthy Families
Safe Families for Children, Safe Families for Children Larimer County
School of Education, CSU, Caminos Partnership
Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, SOAR (Safety, Opportunities, All abilities, Resources) Program
Special Olympics Colorado, Supporting Students With and Without Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
Sproutin’ Up Corporation, General Support
The Avery Center, General Support
The Crawford Child Advocacy Center, Safety Smarts
The Family Center/La Familia, Family Support Services
Trees, Water & People, Return to Council Tree: Environmental Education through Indigenous Art for Northern Colorado
United Way of Weld County, Coordinated Assessment and Housing Placement System
Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation supports local, national and global efforts to build strong communities. Visit BohemianFoundation.org for more information.
