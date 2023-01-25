Grants Help Local Organizations Address Community Issues

Local nonprofits, schools and government units are using Bohemian Fund grants to build a more equitable community. Each organization can apply to receive grants of up to $30,000 twice annually. The next chance to request a grant is coming up. The application opens January 31 and closes March 2.

Bohemian Fund makes grants to organizations that build equity into their work in three areas:

Ensuring all youth thrive.

Promoting economic stability and mobility.

Cultivating a vibrant, engaged, and connected community.

The fund supports organizations that value diversity and inclusion, foster belonging and strive to advance equity. Since 2021, Bohemian Fund has awarded nearly $2 million to organizations working within the Poudre School District boundary. Last month, more than 40 organizations received Bohemian Fund grants totaling $620,000. Highlights of grantees’ work include:

Alianza NORCO, a grassroots nonprofit, works alongside immigrants to create integration services. Programs include immigration legal services, navigation services and immigration-related advocacy.

The Colorado Poverty Law Project works to prevent homelessness through legal representation, education and advocacy. The project provides legal advice, counseling and related services to low-income individuals facing housing insecurity.

Colorado State University’s Department of Ethnic Studies ISTAR program provides support for Native American youth and their families. The program offers a K-8th grade summer camp, as well as community nights and cultural activities. This work builds relationships that foster belonging and help participants to be a source of strength and support for each other.

Nonprofits can attend a workshop to learn more about how to make a grant request. Workshops will take place Jan. 25, 26 and 31. Register at bohemianfoundation.org/bohemian-fund/workshops-applicant-support. A group of community reviewers and Bohemian Foundation staff selects applicants for awards.

Here is a list of organizations that received grants last month:

A Little Help, A Little Help for Older Adults in Fort Collins

Access Center, CSU First-Gen Near-Peer Mentoring

Alianza NORCO, General Support

Beats By Girlz, Music and Technology

Blast N Scrap, General Support

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, General Support

CASA of Larimer County, CASA Program

Catholic Charities & Community Services of the Archdioceses of Denver, Inc., Samaritan House Shelter

Center for Public Deliberation, CSU, General Support

College of Health and Human Sciences, CSU, Wholistic College Preparation: Nutrition, Mental and Physical Health

Colorado Music Bridge, IMPACT Music Program – Fort Collins

Colorado Poverty Law Project, Fort Collins Housing Law

Crossroads Safehouse, Inc., Time to Talk – Healthy Relationships

Department of Design and Merchandising, CSU, Fashion FUNdamentals: A STEM Enrichment Program for Youth

Department of Ethnic Studies, CSU, Indigenous Science Arts Technology and Resilience (ISTAR) Camp

Department of Human Development and Family Studies, CSU, Campus Connections

Food Bank for Larimer County, Fresh Food Share

Fort Collins Public Access Network dba FC Public Media, FoCo Local

Foundation Music School, General Support

Girls on the Run of the Rockies, Girls on the Run: Poudre School District

Homeward Alliance, Family Resources

Interfaith Solidarity and Accompaniment Coalition of Northern Colorado, General Support

La Cocina, Dejando Huellas: Las FAVAS and their impacto Latinx!

Larimer County Partners, Inc., General Support

Launch: Community Through Skateboarding, General Support

Live the Victory, Inc. dba The Matthews House, Experiential Education: Outdoor and Music Programs

Mujeres de Colores, Fort Collins Hispanic Mural Project

Museum of Art | Fort Collins, General Support

Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc., General Support

North 40 Mountain Alliance Inc., General Support

Office of Engagement and Extension, CSU, Larimer County Juntos 4-H Program

Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins, Healthy Families

Safe Families for Children, Safe Families for Children Larimer County

School of Education, CSU, Caminos Partnership

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, SOAR (Safety, Opportunities, All abilities, Resources) Program

Special Olympics Colorado, Supporting Students With and Without Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Sproutin’ Up Corporation, General Support

The Avery Center, General Support

The Crawford Child Advocacy Center, Safety Smarts

The Family Center/La Familia, Family Support Services

Trees, Water & People, Return to Council Tree: Environmental Education through Indigenous Art for Northern Colorado

United Way of Weld County, Coordinated Assessment and Housing Placement System

