Greeley and Fort Collins Police Test Drones as First Responders

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Departments across Northern Colorado expand drone programs to improve emergency response and community safety.

Two of Northern Colorado’s largest police departments are moving forward with drone technology that could change the way emergency calls are handled. Greeley Police and Fort Collins Police Services each announced new steps this month toward using drones as “first responders,” part of a growing regional trend.

Greeley Launches Pilot Program

The Greeley Police Department will test drones as first responders from September 22–26, 2025, in partnership with Skydio. During the trial, the city’s Real Time Information Center (RTIC) can remotely launch a drone to critical calls, often arriving before police or fire units.

According to the department, the pilot program will:

Collect data on response times, situational awareness, and coordination.

Assess community safety benefits, including more efficient use of resources.

Strengthen collaboration between Greeley Police, Fire, Emergency Management, and Public Works.

Test the reliability of Skydio equipment.

The department emphasized that drones will only be deployed to emergency calls, fly at up to 200 feet, and be operated by FAA-licensed personnel.

Fort Collins Expands Drone Deployment

Fort Collins Police dispatchers were recently trained on when and how to launch UAS; drones (Photo courtesy Fort Collins Police)

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) has also trained its dispatchers to determine when and how to launch drones on active calls. Chief Jeff Swoboda explained that this aerial view gives responding officers real-time awareness of what they are heading into — and in some cases, shows that units aren’t needed at all.

“Having this visual support from the air will absolutely make our first responders in the field more effective in response, which will ultimately make our community safer,” Swoboda said.

A Regional Movement

Across the Front Range, drone programs are expanding:

Loveland Police and Longmont Public Safety use drones for search and rescue, crash mapping, and medical response.

and use drones for search and rescue, crash mapping, and medical response. Commerce City Police has implemented a Drone-as-First-Responder program with drones stationed citywide.

has implemented a Drone-as-First-Responder program with drones stationed citywide. Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are exploring broader deployment under FAA authorization.

Nationwide, cities with established programs report reductions in auto theft, calls for service, and officer risk.

Balancing Benefits and Concerns

Supporters say drones reduce response times, improve decision-making, and keep both officers and the public safer. Critics raise questions about surveillance, noise, and oversight. Northern Colorado agencies stress that drones are only launched for legitimate public safety incidents, not for routine monitoring of neighborhoods.

As Northern Colorado departments expand these initiatives, residents can expect to see more drones overhead during emergencies. Both Greeley and Fort Collins leaders say the technology will play a key role in making communities safer — but they encourage residents to stay engaged in discussions about privacy, policy, and the future of first response.

For more community news and updates, visit northfortynews.com.