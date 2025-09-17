DUI Crashes Surpass 5,000 as CDOT Launches Video Series on Real Costs of Impaired Driving

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Statewide enforcement ramps up through Oct. 22; Larimer and Weld law enforcement among top arresting agencies

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has launched a new video series showing Coloradans the real costs of a DUI—both personal and financial—as law enforcement begins the longest DUI enforcement period of the year.

“The Long Road: Navigating a DUI Arrest” features firsthand accounts from law enforcement, judges, victims, and advocates, walking viewers through the six steps in the DUI process: arrest, jail time, license reinstatement, ignition interlock installation, victim impact panels, and alcohol education and treatment.

Colorado State Patrol trooper Jason Sparks is standing in front of two CSP vehicles. The CSP and CDOT logos are in the top right corner.

(Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation)

From now through Oct. 22, law enforcement across the state will increase patrols under The Heat Is On Fall Festivals campaign. Last year, between September and November, 56 people died in impaired driving-related crashes. So far in 2025, 5,177 crashes have involved suspected impaired drivers.

Northern Colorado law enforcement has been central in these enforcement efforts. During the recent Labor Day crackdown, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office made 38 DUI arrests, Fort Collins Police arrested 30, and Longmont Police made 30 arrests—among the highest in the state.

“Many drivers think that a DUI only consists of a fine. The reality is that paying a fine is only the beginning of the long road ahead,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “A DUI will impact you for the rest of your life—financially, professionally, and personally.”

A woman is standing in an empty conference room and holding up a photo of a young man. The CDOT logo is in the top right corner. (Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation)

The series also highlights costs many drivers don’t anticipate: ignition interlock requirements, insurance hikes, mandatory alcohol treatment, and long-term impacts on employment. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Colorado estimates the average cost of a DUI at $13,500—“cheaper to rent a limousine,” said Rebecca Green, executive director for Colorado and Wyoming.

CDOT and law enforcement urge residents to plan by designating a sober driver, using ride-share or public transit, and making safe choices before drinking or using cannabis.

More information about DUI laws in Colorado can be found at NoDUIColorado.org, and details about ongoing enforcement are available at HeatIsOnColorado.com.

Attribution: Colorado Department of Transportation