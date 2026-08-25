Greeley Downtown Infrastructure Work Continues

Utility replacement project brings closures and detours to downtown core

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — Construction is continuing on Greeley’s Downtown Infrastructure Improvements Project, with crews replacing aging underground water and sewer infrastructure along 7th Avenue.

Community Message

The project began following an Aug. 4 groundbreaking and is intended to modernize infrastructure while preparing downtown Greeley for future development.

“These upgrades will help support future development, improve public safety, increase flood resilience, and enhance mobility and connectivity throughout the downtown core,” Mayor Pro-Tem Melissa McDonald said at the groundbreaking.

As of Aug. 24, motorists and visitors should expect construction impacts in the area of 7th Avenue, 9th Street and 10th Street. The intersection of 7th Avenue and 10th Street was scheduled to close beginning Aug. 17 while crews installed new underground water and sewer lines.

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The city directed motorists to detours using 6th and 8th avenues and advised that temporary on-street parking closures would occur near the construction area.

Businesses, sidewalks and pedestrian access are expected to remain open during the work.

The construction also affects Greeley-Evans Transit Route 4. Riders should check current transit information for the latest routing and stop changes.

The improvements are part of a broader effort to strengthen downtown infrastructure, increase flood resilience and improve mobility as Greeley continues to grow.

Source: City of Greeley

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