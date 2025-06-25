Where to Get the Best Wings in Fort Collins — Jim’s Wings Delivers Big Flavor in Campus West

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

This Fort Collins favorite serves crispy, saucy wings and unbeatable game-day vibes at a college-town classic.

If there’s one place in Fort Collins where wings reign supreme, it’s Jim’s Wings. A staple of Campus West, Jim’s has earned its legendary status with locals, students, and visitors alike. It’s always buzzing for a reason—nobody does wings quite like this.

On a recent visit, I sampled a variety of flavors: 10 Honey BBQ wings, 5 Hot Buffalo wings, and 5 Garlic Parmesan wings. The wings arrived hot, fresh, and perfectly sauced. The Honey BBQ brought that perfect balance of sweet and smoky, the Hot Buffalo had a bold but manageable heat, and the Garlic Parmesan? Creamy, garlicky, and irresistibly rich.

The order at Jim’s Wings (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

I rounded out the meal with a basket of fries—crispy and golden—and a side of stuffed jalapeños that packed a punch of cheesy, spicy goodness. The total, with tip, came to about $35, and for the amount and quality of food, it felt like a bargain.

Piping hot and fresh fries at Jim’s Wings (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

The vibe at Jim’s is laid-back and full of energy. After placing your order at the counter, you get your number and find a seat. Big-screen TVs stream sports from every angle, and local beer taps are ready to keep your glass full while you wait. The wait was about 15 minutes, but honestly, I’d have waited longer for wings this good.

Jalapeno Poppers at Jim’s Wings (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Jim’s Wings isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a Fort Collins tradition. Whether you’re watching the game, grabbing a quick lunch, or catching up with friends over a pitcher of beer, this is the place to do it. The flavors speak for themselves, and the crowds speak volumes.

Garlic Parmesan wings at Jim’s Wings (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Additionally, I would like to extend my gratitude to Jim’s Wings; they have been a steadfast supporter of New SCENE and North Forty News from the outset. This fantastic place is not only a local staple, but they also care about (and support) your local news!

Hot Wings at Jim’s Wings (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

If you’re craving wings in Northern Colorado, do yourself a favor—head to Jim’s.

Jim’s Wings

1205 W Elizabeth St, Fort Collins, CO 80521

(970) 493-1103

jimswings.com

Hours:

Monday–Saturday: 11 AM – 10 PM

Sunday: 12 PM – 9 PM