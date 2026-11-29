Department ends national data sharing, reduces retention periods and introduces monthly audits to strengthen accountability.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department has implemented new restrictions on its automated license plate reader (ALPR) program to address privacy, transparency, and accountability concerns surrounding law enforcement surveillance technology.

Following a September 8, 2026, City Council work session, the department discontinued sharing license plate data with out-of-state and national sources, effective September 9. Data retention has also been reduced from 30 to 21 days.

“These changes put clear limits on how license plate data is shared and stored, and they give us a regular way to check that every search is done for the right reason,” Greeley Police Chief Turk said.

Monthly audits will review search justifications and case numbers. Employees using the Flock system must document their searches, with available search justification categories reduced from 43 to six.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, reduced state funding through the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority will result in the withdrawal of two pickup-truck-mounted license plate reader systems and two speed trailers after 2026.

The department will coordinate with the Colorado State Patrol to return or dispose of the equipment. A timeline has not been established.

The changes highlight ongoing efforts to balance public safety technology with individual privacy protections in Northern Colorado.

Residents can learn more about departmental policies and transparency initiatives at greeleypd.com.