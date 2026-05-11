Windsor Launches Artificial Intelligence Website Assistant Tool

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

“Sugar Beet Sam” aims to help residents find town information faster while reducing wait times for customer service

The Town of Windsor has launched a new artificial intelligence-powered website assistant designed to help residents quickly find information and navigate town services online.

Community Message

Called “Sugar Beet Sam,” the assistant is now live on the Town of Windsor website and is available around the clock to answer questions and guide users to municipal resources. The tool is powered by Readyly, an AI platform built specifically for local governments.

Town officials say the assistant was created to improve residents’ online experience while also helping reduce routine call volume and customer service wait times for staff.

The name “Sugar Beet Sam” was selected by third-grade students in the Weld RE-4 School District and reflects Windsor’s agricultural roots. While the assistant is accessible through the town’s main website, it draws on Windsor’s municipal websites to answer community questions in real time.

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For Northern Colorado residents, the launch highlights how local governments are increasingly exploring AI tools to improve public access to information and streamline communication with residents.

Residents can interact with Sugar Beet Sam or learn more about town services by visiting windsorgov.com.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Town of Windsor.