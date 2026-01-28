Greeley Reports Double-Digit Crime Drop in 2025

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Violent and property crime both declined sharply last year, with improved clearance rates across most major categories.

GREELEY — The City of Greeley reported a significant reduction in crime during 2025, with both violent and property crime falling by double digits, according to year-end data released by the Greeley Police Department.

Violent crime declined by 27 percent compared to 2024, with 626 incidents reported last year. These offenses include murder, rape, aggravated assault, and robbery. Property crime also decreased, dropping 18 percent overall. Police reported 3,254 property crimes in 2025, down from 3,990 the year before, including arson, burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft.

In addition to fewer reported crimes, police reported notable improvements in clearance rates—the percentage of cases resolved by arrest or other means. Clearance rates increased in seven of the eight major crime categories tracked by the department. Arson investigations showed the largest improvement, with a 135 percent increase in cases cleared.

“Our department remains steadfast in our commitment to reducing crime and enhancing the quality of life for every resident,” said Greeley Police Chief Adam Turk. “This decrease in crime is a direct result of our mission of proudly working with the citizens to protect our community. I am incredibly proud of our officers, detectives, and support staff; their tireless dedication to solving crimes and serving with integrity is what makes these results possible.”

City officials say the statistics reflect a safer community and align with broader public safety trends across Colorado. The Greeley Police Department plans to continue focusing on proactive policing and community engagement as it moves into 2026.

Source: Greeley Police Department