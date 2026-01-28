Firefighters Rescue Dog From Icy Pond on East Harmony Road

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre Fire Authority urges residents to call 911 and avoid entering icy water during emergencies

A dog was safely rescued Monday after falling through the ice on a pond near East Harmony Road, thanks to a swift response by the Poudre Fire Authority Engine 10 crew.

Firefighters were dispatched to a still-water rescue in the 2300 block of East Harmony Road, near the UCHealth Urgent Care facility, after multiple callers reported that a mid-sized dog had broken through the ice. Several children were nearby, calling to the dog and attempting to help when responders arrived.

Dog falls through ice near East Harmony Road (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

An Engine 10 firefighter trained in ice rescue operations donned a specialized dry suit and entered the icy water. The dog’s head remained above the surface, allowing the firefighter to reach the animal, lift it onto the ice, and guide it back to safety without injury.

Poudre Fire Authority officials thanked community members who immediately called 911 and avoided entering the water themselves, noting that bystander rescue attempts in icy conditions often lead to additional emergencies.

Poudre Fire Authority rescues dog from pond near East Harmony Road (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Residents are reminded that if a person or animal falls through ice, the safest response is to call 911 and follow the principle “Throw, don’t go” — using objects from shore to help rather than entering the water.

Source: Poudre Fire Authority