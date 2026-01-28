Ski with a Ranger in Rocky Mountain National Park

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Guided cross-country ski tours offer a winter look at the park with expert insight

Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to experience winter in Rocky Mountain National Park during Ski with a Ranger, a free, ranger-led cross-country ski program offered on select weekend mornings through early February.

The guided ski tours run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and offer participants the opportunity to explore snow-covered trails while learning about the park’s winter ecology, wildlife, and landscape. The tours are considered moderate in difficulty and best suited for experienced cross-country skiers; beginners are discouraged from attending.

Participants must bring their own cross-country skis and gear. No reservations are required—attendees can simply show up at the designated meeting locations. Friday tours meet at the Bowen/Baker Trail, while Saturday and Sunday tours meet at the Colorado River Trail. The program is free and open to the public, weather permitting.

